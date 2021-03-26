Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: March 26, 2021

Advertisement

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories

Local News:

**** The National Weather Service in Riverton released their April, May, June extended forecast for the Cowboy State. It appears the entire state will be experiencing above normal high temperatures in the coming three months with below-normal precipitation. Forecast maps show the southwestern part of the state with the greatest chance of warmer than normal temperatures and below-average precipitation. It could be a longer than normal fire season.

**** Expect scattered rain and some snow showers today with just rain showers later this afternoon. We could see some morning snow accumulation of ½ inch or less. We will turn partly cloudy tonight. High today – 43. Low – 25. Saturday and Sunday, we will be sunny and breezy in the afternoons. Saturday – 49 Sunday 55. The local seven-day forecast here.

**** Sweetwater County reported seven of the state’s 25 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. The county’s active case was listed at 40 with one hospitalization. More information here.

Speaking of the WDH, they released information Thursday stating that 89 percent of Wyoming residents reported not eating the recommended amounts of fruits and vegetables per day. The USDA recommends that people needing 2,000 calories per day include at least two cups of fruit and 2.5 cups of vegetables in their daily diets.

**** Starting next month, Rock Springs Animal Control will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays only. The normal 5 p.m. will remain in effect on Mondays and Wednesday through Friday. Rock Springs Animal Control reminds residents that they are still operating on an appointment-only basis at the animal shelter.

**** The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency and Community Fine Arts Center will be hosting an Artists and Makers Market tomorrow from 10 am to 4 pm at Bunning Hall in Downtown Rock Springs. The event will feature over a dozen artists, crafters, and artisans with original and hand-made work. Admission is free. More information here.

**** The Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery reminds residents that all gravesite floral decorations must be removed by Monday, April 5. Flower arrangements in permanent graveside vases may remain year-round. If you have questions, call the cemetery at 352-1462.

Sports:

**** Tough day on the soccer pitch for Green River High School Thursday. The Lady Wolves fell 11-1 to Jackson while the boys suffered a 2-0 loss. In other area scores, the Lander girls over Mountain View 4-0, and the Lander boys defeated Mountain View 12-0.

Today’s area soccer will have Rock Springs hosting Star Valley at 3 and 5 p.m.

**** Girls high school softball will kick off their season today with Rock Springs hosting Natrona County at 3 p.m. and Green River at home against Kelly Walsh at 6 p.m..

Latest Obituaries:

Road Conditions: Click for Wyoming Road Report