Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: March 29, 2022

March 29, 2022 — Here is a recap of this morning’s Wyo4News stories.

**** A good chance of rain showers most of the day with a chance of snow showers tonight with some accumulation possible. Winds to 30 to 35 later today and tonight. High today at 52, with the low tonight at 29. We will turn mostly sunny Wednesday with a high of 52.

**** WYDOT and contract crews have closed the westbound on and off ramps and crossroads at the Baxter Interchange while they remove the eastbound bridge structure. Those traveling from the airport back to Rock Springs can detour to Baxter Road and then to the Rock Springs belt loop. Traffic traveling westbound to the airport or Middle Baxter Road will have to detour on Exit 122 or travel to Rock Springs and circle back. The completion date for this project is set for July 31, 2023.

**** According to AAA, Wyoming’s average price of a gallon of regular gas is $4.12, that’s about 12 cents lower than the national average. California has the highest gas prices, averaging $5.92 per gallon for regular gas. Kansas is the cheapest at $3.80.

**** The Green River High School Speech and Debate team is looking for the public’s help in raising funds to represent Wyoming in the 2022 National Speech and Debate Tournament. The competition will take place in mid-June in Louisville, Kentucky. The team has started a GoFundMe account in hopes of raising the $5,000 needed for travel and lodging expenses. We have the GoFundMe link at Wyo4News.com.

**** Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Green River Region office will be holding its last public regional open house tonight from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Green River location. Discussion on the upcoming hunting season will take place. Those unable to attend the meeting can participate through a live Zoom meeting option. Contact the Green River Game and Fish for details.

**** An interactive human trafficking awareness program will be taking place on Wednesday at Western Wyoming Community College. The event is called “In Her Shoes.” Attendees will have the opportunity to virtually experience the life of a 14-year-old trafficking victim as she reflects on the events that led her to where she is today and why she cannot simply leave. The program is free and gets under at 7:30 p.m. at Western’s atrium.

**** Wyoming Cowboy football spring practice sessions begin today in Laramie. The Pokes will practice on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays over the next five weeks, with the final day being the annual Spring Game on Saturday, April 30. The Spring Game will be open to the public but all other practices will be closed.

**** Cowboy basketball player Drake Jeffries has been selected to compete in Thursday’s Men’s 3-Point Championship in New Orleans as part of the NCAA Men’s Final Four festivities. Jeffries is the first Cowboy to participate in the 3-point portion of the event which also includes a slam dunk competition.