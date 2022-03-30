Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: March 29 – March 30, 2022

March 30, 2022 — Here is a recap of this morning’s Wyo4News stories.

**** Wyoming’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell slightly from 3.8% in January to 3.7% in February. That is just lower than the national unemployment rate of 3.8%. The state’s unemployment rate has been trending downward since its peak of 8.6% in May 2020. The report showed Sweetwater County’s February seasonally adjusted unemployment rate at 5%.

**** An award ceremony for those recently announced recipients of the Mayor’s Arts Awards will take place tomorrow evening at the Broadway Theater. Four award winners will be recognized. They are Nina Tyler for her work with the Actors’ Mission, retired music educator Sarah Wessel, photographer and Community Fine Arts Center board member RJ Pieper, and the Sweetwater County Concert Association. A reception will take place at 5:30 p.m. with the ceremonies beginning at 6:30. The Thursday event is free.

**** An interactive human trafficking awareness program will be taking place tonight at 7:30 in the Western Wyoming Community College atrium. The event is called “In Her Shoes.” Attendees will have the opportunity to virtually experience the life of a 14-year-old trafficking victim as she reflects on the events that led her to where she is today and why she cannot simply leave. Again, that program is tonight at 7:30 at Western’s atrium area.

**** The Community Fine Arts Center in Rock Springs is currently featuring new artwork by students at Pilot Butte Elementary school. The exhibit feature 190 different works of art and will be on display until April 2.

**** The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is offering free training to the public to become certified inspectors for aquatic invasive species. This training can be very useful for those who trailer their boats to many areas around the state. Training will be held in Green River on Saturday, April 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Online registration must be completed by April 9. We have a link available at Wyo4News.com.

Sports

**** Day one of Wyoming Cowboy football spring practice sessions took place yesterday afternoon. Cowboy head coach Craig Bohl called the session “an encouraging practice.” The Pokes will practice on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays over the next five weeks, with the final day being the annual Spring Game on Saturday, April 30. Spring practice sessions are closed to the public.

**** In area high school girl’s softball from Tuesday, Rock Springs defeated Green River 14-5 in game one of a scheduled double. The second game was canceled due to the weather. No makeup date was announced.

In area soccer, Pinedale defeated Mountain View 2-0 in a boy’s match while the Mountain View girls were 8-0 winners over Pinedale.