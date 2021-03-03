Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: March 3, 2017

Advertisement

Local News:

**** The Sweetwater County Commissioners will officially terminate the current ambulance service contract with Sweetwater Medics and Castle Rock Medical Center at the end of March.

During a workshop before Tuesday’s Green River City Council meeting, County Commissioner Jeff Smith presented a county, Green River, and Rock Springs plan to split the costs. Sweetwater County would pay 50% of the cost, and the two major cities in the county would split the remaining 50%, with Rock Springs picking up two-thirds of the cost and Green River the other one-third. More information here.

**** The Community Fine Arts Center is now displaying artwork from students at Stagecoach and Desert View school through March 13. It is the third of many planned displays by Sweetwater County District #1 students. Nearly 150 students have items for viewing.

**** On Tuesday, the Wyoming Department of Heath daily report listed just one new COVID-19 case in Sweetwater County and 44 in the state. The county’s active case count was 60, with 1,018 in the state. More information here.

Sadly, the WDH also reported 11 more coronavirus-related deaths in Wyoming. One of the deaths was a Sweetwater County man who had been hospitalized in another state. The COVID-related death toll in Wyoming is now 682.

**** A group of 14 Wyoming legislators is sponsoring House Bill 209 that would legalize the use of marijuana in the state for those 21 and older. The bill would also allow the cultivation of a specified amount of marijuana for personal use. HB 209 also includes a 30% excise tax on the sale of retail marijuana products along with sales license fees.

Yesterday, House Bill 206 was filed to raise Wyoming’s minimum wage from the current $5.15 per hour to $15 per hour. The current federal minimum is $7.25 per hour, which supersedes Wyoming’s lower minimum wage. More information and a link to both House Bills here.

Sports:

**** Farson-Eden girls and boys will open play today at the 1A State Basketball Championships in Casper. The Farson-Eden girls will open play at 9 this morning against Southeast, with the Pronghorn boys also playing Southeast at 1:30 this afternoon. The 1A tournament will continue through Thursday. The 2A tournament will begin Thursday, also in Casper.

**** Tomorrow, the area 3A and 4A high school basketball teams start their regional play. Rock Spring teams will be in Riverton, while Green River will be at Star Valley in 4A tournaments. Mountain View, Pinedale, Kemmerer, and Lyman will play in the 3A Southwest Regional in Lyman.

Latest Obituaries:

Everardo “Sonny” Hernandez – Details

Beverly Pasin – Details

