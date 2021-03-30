Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: March 30, 2021

Advertisement

Local News:

**** Yes, it was a windy Monday. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the Green River/Rock Springs area had wind gusts just over 60 mph, with a peak gust of 63 mph recorded near Green River. Farson-Eden winds peaked at 64 mph with 61 mph wind gust just east of Wamsutter. But the big daddy of all area wind gusts Monday occurred at Red Canyon going over South Pass with a recorded peak wind gust of 91 mph.

**** Not as windy today, but still windy with gusts near 40 mph later today. Still cool as well, with a high of 34. Tonight will be mostly clear and windy with a low of 20. Wednesday winds will decrease to 15 to 25 mph with a warmer high of 45. We may see 60 by Thursday.

**** The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from IHC SCOTT Inc. will be limiting access to I-80 from Middle Baxter Road and the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport from April 1 to April 3. Crews will be working on a bridge rehabilitation project at that time. Later in June, concrete paving on the on and off-ramps will be taking place. Access to the Southwest Wyoming Region Airport will not be affected by the project.

Since last Friday’s report, **** Monday’s report from the Wyoming Department of Health showed 12 new COVID-19 cases in Sweetwater. The county’s active case count held somewhat steady at 43, with two local reported hospitalizations. The state’s active case count was listed at 950. More information here.

Yesterday President Biden and other top health officials warned that too many Americans are declaring a coronavirus victory. Biden and others are appealing for continued mask requirements and other restrictions be maintained to stave off a fourth COVID surge.

**** It appears the Wyoming State Legislature will be meeting a few days longer than originally scheduled. This legislative session was supposed to end this Friday, but because they lost a couple of session days in the middle of the month due to the snowstorm that closed down Cheyenne, it looks like lawmakers will stay in session longer. The Casper Star-Tribune reports the extended “in session” time will last until Wednesday, April 7. The legislature must still agree on some issues, including cuts to school budgets and the state’s supplemental budget.

Sports:

**** The Rock Springs High School boys soccer team has a new head coach for the remainder of this season. Ramiro Candelaria is replacing former head coach Lyndon Klein on an interim basis. Candelaria also serves as the head coach of the Lady Tigers basketball team. According to assistant coach Jeff Atkinson, Klein stepped down as head coach due to a conflict with his work schedule. The Tigers boys soccer team is currently 2-2 in the early season.

Today in area soccer, Pinedale will be at Mountain View in a girls and boys match.

**** In area girls softball today, Green River will be at Rock Springs, with the game starting at 3 p.m.

Latest Obituaries:

None

Road Conditions: Click for Wyoming Road Report