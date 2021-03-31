Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: March 31, 2021

Advertisement

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Sponsor

Local News:

**** Today, we will be sunny and breezy with winds at 10 to 25 mph. High today at 49. Tonight will be clear, with winds still between 10 to 25 mph. Low of 25. Thursday will be sunny and warmer, with a spring-like high of 62. Friday, even warmer, with a high of 66. We could see the low 70s by the weekend.

**** The Rock Springs Police Department is still investigating the death of a driver who was reportedly fleeing the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The incident occurred Monday when the RSPD was asked to assist the WHP to stop the vehicle in connection with an ongoing case. The driver entered the Blairtown Connection Road before coming to a stop on 5th Avenue West in Rock Springs. According to the RSPD Facebook post, a short time later, the vehicle began to move forward again and went down an embankment before coming to a stop. The driver, whose identity is being withheld pending the investigation, was found deceased. No further details are available at this time.

Advertisement

**** Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon states he has no plans to reimpose face-covering mandates in the state, despite a plea from the White House and CDC officials for states to do so. Several other states with Republican Governors have also stated they too will not bring back mask mandates. Gordon did urge state citizens to take personal responsibility to keep their communities safe.

Yesterday, the Wyoming Department of Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County and 36 in the state. The county’s active case count was listed at 32, with a total of 937 in Wyoming.

**** The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from IHC SCOTT Inc. will be limiting access to I-80 from Middle Baxter Road and the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport starting tomorrow until April 3. Crews will be working on a bridge rehabilitation project at that time. Later in June, concrete paving on the on and off-ramps will be taking place. Access to the Southwest Wyoming Region Airport will not be affected by the project.

Advertisement

**** Tomorrow, Downtown Rock Springs will hold its Holy Thursday Religious Pilgrimage. The event will start at noon at the Broadway Theater in Downtown Rock Springs. The pilgrimage will proceed to different Downtown sites with pastors from different area churches providing brief Scripture readings and prayer along the route, which should take about an hour to complete.

**** Due to scheduled spring cleanups, both the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery and Green River’s Riverview Cemetery are asking residents to remove all gravesite floral decorations that are not in permanent graveside vases. In Rock Springs, the deadline is this coming Monday, April 5, while the Green River deadline is April 15. If you have questions, call the cemeteries or city offices in each town.

**** The fifth and sixth graders’ artwork from Eastside and Pilot Butte Elementary schools are now on display through April 10 at the Community Fine Arts Center. It is part of an on-going display series featuring the talents of the local students in Sweetwater County School District #1. There is no cost to view the new display.

Advertisement

Sports:

**** In area girls softball Tuesday, Rock Springs defeated Green River 14-4. In area soccer, the Pinedale boys defeated Mountain View 3-1 while the Mountain View girls defeated Pinedale 4-2. There are no matches scheduled today.

Latest Obituaries:

Jerry Ray Pierce – Details

Road Conditions: Click for Wyoming Road Report