Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: March 31, 2022

March 31, 2022 — Here is a recap of this morning’s Wyo4News stories.

**** The state of Wyoming experienced more job growth from the end of December 2021 to the end of February 2022. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Wyoming gained roughly 1,400 jobs over the last two months. The biggest gains come in the leisure and hospitality and construction industries. Government jobs showed a slight decline.

**** An award ceremony for those recently announced recipients of the Mayor’s Arts Awards will take place tonight at the Broadway Theater. Four award winners will be recognized. They are Nina Tyler for her work with the Actors’ Mission, retired music educator Sarah Wessel, photographer and Community Fine Arts Center board member RJ Pieper, and the Sweetwater County Concert Association. A reception will take place at 5:30 this evening with the ceremonies beginning at 6:30. The event is free.

Sponsor

**** The statue honoring the nation’s first female governor and Wyoming’s only female governor will soon be appearing in Cheyenne. The City of Cheyenne announced Wednesday that it had commissioned and received a statue of former Governor Nellie Tayloe Ross. Ross served as Wyoming’s 14th governor from 1925 to 1927. The statue is currently scheduled to be installed in April but its location was not stated in a press release.

**** Wyoming Head Basketball Coach Jeff Linder has been rewarded for his team’s success with a contract extension through the year 2027. He also will receive a significant pay raise to over $700,000 per season. Linder has been at the helm of the Cowboys basketball team for two years compiling a 39-20 record, including this past season’s 25-9 mark and an invitation to the NCAA Championship Tournament.

**** The Actors’ Mission will present their final three performances of the original play “A Reason” Friday and Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at the Broadway Theater. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Admission is free with a complimentary meal served one hour before each performance.

Sponsor

Sports

**** In area high school soccer today, Rock Springs will host Evanston with the girls’ match at 3 p.m. and the boys at 5 p.m.

The Green River track and field team will compete in Orem, Utah today.

**** Cowboy basketball player Drake Jeffries has been selected to compete in tonight’s Men’s 3-Point Championship in New Orleans. The event is part of the NCAA Men’s Final Four festivities. Jeffries is the first Cowboy to participate in the 3-point portion of the event which will be nationally televised on ESPN at 7 p.m.