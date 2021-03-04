Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: March 4, 2021

Advertisement

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Sponsor

Local News:

**** Casper resident, and current Republican Wyoming House of Representative, Chuck Gray announced this morning he would be running against current U.S. Representative Liz Cheney in the 2020 Republican Primary. More information here.

**** The Wyoming Department of Health is encouraging adults with high-risk medical conditions to get the COVID-19 vaccinations as soon as they are available in their location in the state. The WDH states that roughly 70 percent of Wyoming’s COVID-19 related deaths were among people who had known medical conditions that put them at higher risk of severe illness. On Wednesday, the WDH reported that over 104,000 Wyoming residents had received their first COVID vaccine shot.

**** Yesterday, the WDH reported 26 new cases of the coronavirus in Sweetwater County and 80 new cases in the state. The county’s active case count is listed at 81, with the state active case count at 1,068. More information here.

Advertisement

**** Wyoming lawmakers have introduced legislation that would allocate funding to protect the state’s coal industry and reliability of its electrical grid against discriminatory interstate policies. House Bill 207 would provide $1.2 million to the Office of the Governor to prosecute state governments that impede Wyoming’s ability to export coal and coal-fired electricity.

Wyoming State Representative Jeremy Haroldson stated, “We have seen a spike in states trying to block Wyoming’s access to consumer markets to advance their political agenda. That is a violation of the Constitution, which prohibits states from discriminating against interstate commerce.” Haroldson, representing Platte County, added, “House Bill 207 provides the resources for Wyoming to hold those governments accountable and ensure our energy products can reach consumers.”

**** Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will have their annual Health and Wellness Fair this Saturday from 6 to 10 a.m. This year’s Health Fair will feature blood draws and the opportunity to schedule follow-up appointments with physicians and representatives from the Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center. Appointments can be made by calling 307-362-6472.

Advertisement

Sports:

**** The Wyoming Cowboys will be at Utah State tonight. It will be the Pokes’ first game since Feb. 19. The game time is 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 7 p.m.

**** Today, the area’s 3A and 4A high school basketball teams start their regional play. Rock Spring teams will be in Riverton. The Tiger boys and Lady Tigers will play Cody in the first round. The Green River boys are in Star Valley and open play against Evanston. The Lady Wolves are hosting their regional tournament and will open this morning against Jackson. Mountain View, Pinedale, Kemmerer, and the Lyman boys will play their 3A Southwest Regional in Lyman with the girls’ tournament in Kemmerer. Complete schedules can be found here.

Latest Obituaries:

Anjelica A. Fajardo – Details

Jerry Lyle McGee – Details

Donald James “DJ” Montoya – Details

Road Conditions: Click for Wyoming Road Report