Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: March 5, 2021

Local News:

Local News:

**** Some state legislators are looking to post more of the electronic variable speed limit sign across I-80. House Bill 223 would require 40 more variable speed limit signs at an estimated cost of over $16 million. That cost would include the 40 signs, speed and environmental sensors, solar power and communication, and network equipment.

**** An invasive mussel that poses a serious threat to Wyoming’s natural resources and water systems has been found in a number of pet stores across the state. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in “marimo balls” or “moss balls,” a product sold at many aquarium and pet supply stores. Game and Fish is urging anyone who has this product to carefully dispose of it and the aquarium water immediately. Disposal guidelines are listed here.

**** On Thursday, 11 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Sweetwater County by the Wyoming Department of Health. A total of 60 new cases were reported in the state. Sweetwater County’s active case count fell to 69, with 1,039 in the state. More information here.

**** Congratulations to Kaye Tyler, the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal February Volunteer of the Month. Tyler’s latest art project in Downtown Rock Springs was the Love Bug on the pergola next to the yellow caboose on South Main Street. More information here.

**** The Green River Police Department received a report for Trout Unlimited that several trees they were storing at FMC Park were recently stolen. The trees were going to be used for riverbank stabilization at Scotts Bottom to help replace trees that were brought down due to last September’s wind storms. Anyone with information on the tree thefts is asked to call the Green River Police Department.

Sports:

**** In area high school basketball Quadrant tournaments from Thursday, the Green Lady Wolves won their Quadrant with wins over Jackson and Star Valley. The Green River boys finished second in Star Valley with a win over Evanston and a loss to Star Valley. The Rock Springs boys were second in Riverton, defeating Cody but losing to Riverton in the finals. And, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers season ended with an opening-round loss to Cody.

Scores from the 4A and 3A Quadrants Regional tournaments here.

**** The Farson-Eden high school basketball season ended Thursday at the 1A State Championship in Casper. Both Pronghorn teams won Consolation Champions, with the boys defeating Guernsey-Sunrise and Burlington. The ladies defeated H.E.M. and Burlington.

**** The Wyoming Cowboys lost 72-59 last night at Utah State. The Pokes will wrap up the regular season Saturday in Laramie against UNLV.

Latest Obituaries:

