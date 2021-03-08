Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: March 8, 2021

Advertisement

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** Governor Mark Gordon announced Wyoming will remove its statewide mask requirement and allow bars, restaurants, theaters and gyms to resume normal operations on March 16. The decision reflects the state’s continually improving health metrics and is consistent with the Governor’s approach of balancing public health with protecting livelihoods.

**** After several days of Spring weather, Old Man Winter is returning to the parts of Wyoming here in the south and areas east of the Continental Divide. It appears the heaviest snow will occur Tuesday night and Wednesday across Johnson and Natrona counties. Here in Sweetwater County, the rain will turn to snow showers Tuesday night with one to two inches possible, then isolated snow showers Wednesday.

Today will be mostly cloudy but very warm with a high of 64. Winds today will increase, gust to 30 mph at times. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a warm low of 36. Then Tuesday, it will be partly sunny with a high of 52. With that wet, cold front moving in Tuesday night, Wednesday’s high will only be 34, and it appears we will remain in the mid-30s the rest of the week.

**** Today is March 8. On this day in 1975, the first International Women’s Day is celebrated. Today is also International Working Women’s Day and Retro Video Games Day (Salute to the video game Ms. Pac Man on this International Women’s Day).

**** Over the weekend, Wyoming’s two Republican Senators spoke out about their displeasure of the $1.9 trillion dollar COVID relief bill that the Senate narrowly passed. Senator John Barrasso called the bill a “liberal wish list, packed with pork.” Senator Cynthia Lummis stated the bill “contains millions of dollars in spending completely unrelated to COVID-19 relief.” Due to Senate changes to the stimulus bill, it will go back to the House for passage before it heading to President Biden for his signature.

**** No report over the weekend from the Wyoming Department of Health on new and active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County or the state. The WDH is now doing their daily reports Monday – Friday only.

**** Registration for the Rock Springs Civic Center Strider Bike Camp begins today. The camp will teach the basics of riding a bike on various dates in April for those 18 months to five -years. Helmets are required but not provided. Contract the Rock Springs Civic Center for details.

Sports:

**** The Wyoming Cowgirls advanced to the second round of the Women’s Mountain West Conference Tournament in Las Vegas with a decisive 69-41 win over Utah State last night. The Cowgirls will now play #2 seed UNLV at 6:30 tonight. The teams split their two-game series earlier in the season. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com.

**** Four Wyoming Cowboy wrestlers wrestled in the finals of the Big 12 Wrestling Championship Sunday. Unfortunately, all four lost. Cole Moody, Tate Samuelson, Stephen Buchanan, and Brian Andrews will all move on to the NCAA tournament with their second-place finishes. The Cowboys Hayden Hastings also received an automatic bid by finishing third. As the team, the Cowboys finished fourth.

Latest Obituaries:

None

Road Conditions: Click for Wyoming Road Report