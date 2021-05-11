Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: May 11, 2021

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** Scattered rain and snow showers this morning with little or no accumulation expected. We could have sunny skies later in the day. Today’s high near 50. Partly cloudy tonight with a low of 29. Wednesday will be sunny and warmer, with a high of 64. Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high of 74. The complete seven-day local forecast here.

**** Monday, the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees unanimously approved a one-time COVID-19 relief incentive for staff members who have been employed from Oct. 1, 2020, through May 21, 2021. Full-time employees will receive a $690 gross payment, with a $345 gross payment going to part-time employees. The total cost of the relief incentives will be $524,000 to District No. 1 General Fund. More information here.

**** The City of Rock Springs City Council will be meeting in a special session at 5:30 this evening for a Specific Purpose Tax discussion. Agenda items can be found at Wyo4News.com.

**** According to a recent report from the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division, Wyoming had 13,100 fewer jobs in March of 2021 compared to March 2020. The biggest job decline was seen in the coal mining sector, which lost 49 hundred jobs over those 12 months. Oil and gas-related jobs dropped by 4,100 in that same period.

**** Denton Knapp has announced his candidacy to challenge current Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney in 2022. Knapp graduated from Campbell County High School in Gillette in 1983, currently lives in California but stated he is in the process of moving back to Gillette. The 30-year Army retiree becomes the seventh candidate to file for Cheney’s seat.

Sports:

**** The Green River High School tennis team is hosting former French Open champion Luke Jensen today from 9 am-7:30 pm. Jensen, who is an ESPN tennis analyst, is bringing his “A Day of Tennis with Luke Jensen Tour” to Green River High School. Jensen is donating back half of the proceeds from today’s tennis session to the GRHS tennis team.

Latest Obituaries:

