Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: May 12, 2021

Local News:

**** We will be sunny today with winds increasing to 10 to 25 mph this afternoon and this evening. The high today will be 63, with a low tonight of 34. Thursday will be warmer with a high of 74, with winds gusting to over 30 mph in the afternoon. Check out the local seven-day forecast here.

**** Governor Gordon’s Office announced yesterday that the state would end its participation in federal supplemental unemployment benefits in order to address workforce shortages being felt in the state. The programs were made available through federal laws initiated in response to the COVID pandemic and include the CARES Act and Continued Assistance to Unemployed Workers Act of 2020. The additional payments will no longer be available to claimants effective June 19. Also, on that date, the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services will stop paying these benefits to existing claimants.

**** House Republicans have voted to oust Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney of her leadership post in the House of Representatives. More information here.

**** Because of the ongoing water line construction project in Green River, Monroe street remains closed from West Teton to East Teton. The closure will remain in effect until further notice. For those attending this Friday and Saturday’s Green River Lady Wolves softball games, the only access to Veterans’ ballfield complex will be off East Teton Boulevard.

**** Tomorrow, the City of Green River will be celebrating Arbor Day with an event at the Riverview Cemetery. The City will be handing out 100 free tree sampling on a first-come basis from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday. The City recently planted 21 new trees at the cemetery, replacing those that were lost in last September’s wind storm. Rocky Mountain Power donated the trees. The Green River City-wide cleanup will take place this Saturday. Call the Green River Chamber for more information.

**** The eighth annual Veteran’s Awareness Walk, put on by American Legion Archie Hay Post 24, will take place this Saturday. The walk will begin at 10 a.m. at Veteran’s Park and proceed through Rock Springs ending at the Legion Post. The walk takes about an hour to complete, with participants receiving a free barbecue lunch afterward.

**** The Rock Springs Police Department recently conducted a compliance check on businesses selling alcohol and tobacco products. Thirty-four of the 39 alcohol-related businesses passed the check, with 23 of the 24 businesses passing the tobacco selling check. Under-aged volunteers were used in the checks. The employees who violated the checks were issued citations.

**** As part of the local Police Week celebration, a candlelight vigil will be taking place this evening at 6:30 at 68 N 1st East in Green River. The vigil is being put on by the Fraternal Order of Police Green River Lodge #2 and will honor the 350 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2020 across the U.S. Volunteers are needed to assist in the vigil in holding 350 candles in tribute.

Sports:

**** In area soccer matches today, Mountain View will host Lander.

Latest Obituaries:

