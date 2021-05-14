Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: May 14, 2021

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** Look for mostly sunny skies today with winds to 25 mph this afternoon and tonight. The high today will be 73, with tonight’s low at 41. We do have a 20 percent chance of rain showers tonight, increasing to 50% Saturday afternoon. Tomorrow’s high will be 70. Seven the local seven-day forecast here.

**** A nice honor yesterday for Green River High School senior Jessica Petri. She was added to the 57th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars. Petri was chosen for the honor from a pool of over 6,000 candidates nationwide based on academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations, and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service and leadership. More information here.

**** Sweetwater Public Health has announced they now have the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination available for ages 12 to 15 as well as those 16 and over. You can schedule an appointment online at wyoapptportal.org. Walk-in vaccinations are also available at 333 Broadway in Rock Springs between noon and 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday for the remainder of the month. According to the latest figures from the Wyoming Department of Health, over 345,000 first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered, with nearly 178,000-second doses administered.

**** The City of Rock Springs Bi-Annual City Trash Pickup event will be taking place next week. Next Monday through Friday, residents can call City Hall and schedule a pickup of old appliances, furniture, tree limbs, yard waste, and other rubbish. No paints, liquid waste, hazardous chemicals, batteries, tires, air conditioners, or refrigerators will be included in the pickup service.

**** Governor Mark Gordon, in recognition of Peace Officers Memorial Day, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags be flown at half-staff statewide on Saturday. Saturday marks the end of Police Week 2021.

Sports:

**** In area high school soccer, the Green River Lady Wolves were eliminated at the West Regionals in Evanston Thursday, losing 5-0 to Jackson. The Rock Springs Lady Tigers had an opening-round bye and will face Natrona County today at 2 p.m. In the boys West Regional Tournament, Rock Springs lost 2-1 to Evanston while Green River suffered a 4-0 loss to Jackson. Both local teams were eliminated.

**** In area high school softball today, Rock Springs will host Cody with Green River playing host to Worland. Both games are scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

**** The Rock Springs and Green River track teams will compete today at the 4A West Regionals in Riverton. Lyman, Mountain View, and Kemmerer will be at the 3A West Regionals in Lander with Farson-Eden at the 1A/2A West Regionals in Shoshoni.

Latest Obituaries:

Leta Leon Andrews – Details

Road Conditions: Click for Wyoming Road Report