Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: May 17, 2021

Local News:

**** We should be mostly sunny this morning, but we do have a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and this evening. High today at 72 with a low tonight of 43. Tuesday will also be mostly sunny, with a 20% chance of showers or thunderstorms. High of 73. The local seven-day forecast here.

**** It’s graduation day for Green River High School and Black Butte High School in Rock Springs. The Wolves graduation is scheduled to take place a 7 p.m. at Wolves Stadium but may be relocated to the main gym at Green River High School if the weather does not allow for the outdoor ceremony. Black Butte High School graduation ceremonies will take place tonight at 7 p.m. in the Rushmore Gym at Western Wyoming Community College. Details on tonight’s ceremonies and other Sweetwater County graduations here.

**** Tomorrow, the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition will be presenting results of their Sweetwater Industrial Development Study for the Middle Baxter Road to the Board of Sweetwater County Commissioners tomorrow. The study looks to activate 15,000 acres of land for development near the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport. The public can watch the presentation via the Sweetwater County YouTube Channel around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

**** The University of Wyoming will ease their COVID-19 requirements. Starting today, UW will follow the Wyoming Department of Health order that requires masks to be worn only in indoor educational settings where social distancing can’t be maintained. Those adjustments were approved by the UW Board of Trustees on Friday.

Sports:

**** Congratulations to the Rock Springs Lady Tigers soccer team on winning the 4A West Regional Tournament Saturday in Evanston. Rock Springs will now play Cheyenne East this coming Thursday morning in the state soccer tournament in Cheyenne. The Mountain View girls will compete in the 3A state tournament, also in Cheyenne. No other area girls or boys teams qualified for state.

Latest Obituaries:

