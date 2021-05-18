Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: May 18, 2021

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

**** We should be mostly sunny today, with the wind increasing to 10 to 25 mph this afternoon and this evening. High today at 74 with a low tonight of 42. We do have a 20% chance of showers or thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid-70s. Here is your local seven-day forecast.

**** It’s day two of graduation ceremonies here in Sweetwater County. Today, Rock Spring High School and Expedition Academy in Green River will hold ceremonies at 7 p.m. The Tigers graduation will take place outdoors at Tiger Stadium, with Expedition Academy taking place at Lincoln Middle School. Farson-Eden’s graduation will take place on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the school’s gymnasium. Last evening, the Green River High School graduation had to be moved indoors due to the weather.

**** Today, the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition will be presenting results of their Sweetwater Industrial Development Study for the Middle Baxter Road to the Board of Sweetwater County Commissioners. That study looks to activate 15,000 acres of land for development near the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport. The public can watch the presentation via the Sweetwater County YouTube Channel around 10 a.m. today.

**** Governor Mark Gordon has identified the areas on which he will focus to administer federal dollars awarded to the state under the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds. The $1 billion dollars in federal funds are provided by the American Rescue Plan Act. The state recently received the first half of the state’s allocation. According to the Governor’s Office, the funds will be used to address the immediate and long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in health and social services, education, workforce, and economic development.

**** The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce has released results of a survey of its membership concerning Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney’s. Fifty-one percent of those responding disagreed with Cheney’s recent actions and support her removal from her U.S. House of Representative leadership position and believe she should be removed from office. Thirty-nine percent agreed with Cheney and supported her recent actions. Seven percent disagreed with her recent actions but feel Cheney should continue to represent Wyoming. According to the Rock Springs Chamber, 41 percent of its membership responded to the survey.

**** The statewide number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations rose to 40 over the weekend. While that number did drop to 39 on Monday afternoon, the Wyoming Department of Health is stating that number is the highest since February of this year. Sweetwater County was shown to have just one hospitalization, with 25 new cases since last Friday and 63 active cases in the county.

**** The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be back in regular sessions tonight at 7 p.m. at their respective City Halls. Agendas.

