Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: May 19, 2021

Local News:

**** Sunny today, but we do have a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon and this evening. The high today will be 74, with a low tonight of 43. Thursday will see sunny skies with gusting winds near 40 mph in the afternoon and evening with a high near 80. The local seven-day forecast here.

**** Sweetwater County’s final high school graduation will occur at 6 p.m. today at Farson-Eden school gymnasium. Nineteen Pronghorn graduates will be receiving their diplomas.

**** The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has a new leader. On Tuesday, Governor Mark Gordon’s Office announced that Deputy Director Stefan Johansson is now the Interim Director of the WDH. Former director Mike Ceballos recently resigned from the position. The Governor’s Office would not comment on if the Ceballos resignation, and that of Chief Information Officer of the Department of Enterprise Technology Services Gordon Knopp, was due to an April incident in where a state employee accidentally released COVID-19 test results, names, addresses, birth dates, and other information for over one-quarter of Wyoming’s population.

**** The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) reported 121 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Tuesday, with 25 of those new cases here in Sweetwater County. The county’s active case count is now listed at 63, with two hospitalizations.

**** The Wyoming Game and Fish, Pinedale office have begun improving some area boat launches and docks. Improvements are taking place this month a New Fork Lake, Willow Lake, Half Moon, and Fremont Lake. Some interruption and suspension of use may occur whiles these improvements are being made. Call for the Pinedale Wyoming Game and Fish offices for more details.

Sports:

**** The Wyoming State High School Champions for softball, soccer, and track and field will start tomorrow at various locations around the state. The Rock Springs Tigers will compete in the softball state tournament in Gillette and open play on Thursday against Thunder Basin. The 4A Girls Wyoming State Soccer Championship will occur in Cheyenne Thursday through Saturday, with Rock Springs opening against Cheyenne East. Mountain View will compete in the 3A Girls tournament. And area track and field athletes will start their state meet competition Thursday afternoon in Casper.

Latest Obituaries:

