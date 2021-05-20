Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: May 20, 2021

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** It will be sunny today with winds increasing to 25 to 45 mph this afternoon and continuing into the night. The high today expected to be 75, with a low tonight of 44. We will be cooler Friday with a chance of some rain showers. You local seven-day forecast here.

**** The Downtown Rock Springs Putt Around miniature golf course is once again open to the public. The free admission, 12-hole course is located at the corner of 5th and J Street. Golf putters and balls are available via the honor system. The course was recently rehabbed with new obstacles added.

**** The City of Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department is now taking reservations for summer park rentals and the pavilion at Wataha Park. You can make those reservations online at rswy.net. The Rock Springs splash and spray pads, along with the city wading pools, are scheduled to open on June 7 this year.

**** Governor Mark Gordon has created an advisory group to provide guidance for K-12 education here in the state. The RIDE Advisory Group will study and develop recommendations for elevating the state’s primary and secondary education system, as the Governor’s Office stated, “ into a position of national leadership.” RIDE stands for Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education. The governor was the group to focus on education in other ways than just focusing on dollars spent.

Sports:

**** The Wyoming State High School Champions for softball, soccer, and track, and field get underway today. Rock Springs will start play today at the 4A Girls State Soccer Championship in Cheyenne. The Lady Tigers open against Cheyenne East at 11 this morning. The Lady Tigers softball team is in Gillette at the state softball tournament. They will face Thunder Basin at 4 p.m. Mountain View will compete in the 3A Girls tournament-opening up against Newcastle. And area track and field athletes will start their state meet competition later this afternoon in Casper. All state tournament competitions will continue through Saturday.

