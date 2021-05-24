Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: May 24, 2021

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** Mostly sunny and still windy today and tonight with gusts again near 40 mph. The high today will be 63. Tuesday will have light winds with a high of 68. Your local seven-day forecast here.

**** Starting today, local and state law enforcement agencies will be taking part in the annual Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement event that continues through June 6. The latest statics show only 78 percent of Wyoming drivers use seat belts, which is one of the lowest rates in the nation.

**** Registration begins today for the Rock Springs Civic Center Programs summer sports camps. The camps are for those 5 to 13 years of age and include baseball, soccer, football, rock wall climbing, and kiddie cooking. For camp fees and exact dates, go to rswy.net and click on the Summer Activity Guide.

**** The Sweetwater County Public Works Department will begin work today on Aspen Mountain Road, also known as County Road 27, near the Arrowhead Springs subdivision south of Rock Springs. Drivers can expect to see traffic on Aspen Mountain Road restricted to a single lane to accommodate milling and paving operations, with the project scheduled to last for three weeks.

**** Sweetwater County School District #1 Nutrition Services will begin offering free meals during summer break for children 18 and younger. Enrollment in the school district is not required. Beginning today, breakfast and lunch will be served Monday-Thursday, 11:30 A.M. – 1:00 P.M., at Rock Springs High School, with weekend meals to be given out on Thursdays. Parents may park in the school parking lot on the corner of Cottonwood Drive and James Drive and pick up the meals from the three-stall garage door area.

Sports:

**** Congratulations to the Rock Springs Lady Tigers on winning their first-ever 4A State Soccer Championship. The Lady Tigers defeated previously undefeated Thunder Basin 2-0 in Saturday’s championship match. The Mountain View girls finished fourth in the 3A tournament.

Latest Obituaries:

