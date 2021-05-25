Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: May 25, 2021

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** We will be mostly sunny and breezy today with a high of 69. Tonight’s low will be 41. Wednesday will again be mostly sunny, with winds increasing a bit and a high of 68. Low 70s by Thursday. Your seven-day forecast here.

**** Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo and the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal agency have teamed up for a new program call “Take 10 on Tuesday.” The agency and mayor are asking Rock Springs residents and businesses to take ten minutes each Tuesday to clean any debris and trash from around their location, alleys, and vacant lots. Mayor Kaumo stated, “Joining together as a community and simply taking ten minutes out of your day to clean up will display the pride that we have for our community while making it vibrant and welcoming to all.”

**** The swimming pool at the Green River Recreation Center is now operating with their summer hours. The pool is open to the public from 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 3:30 p.m. on Sundays.

**** Yesterday, the University of Wyoming stated the school had lifted a requirement that students, staff, and visitors wear face masks indoors. UW is now only recommending masks and distancing for those who have not been vaccinated for COVID-19. This face covering policy change follows the Wyoming Department of Health’s changes to COVID-19 related health orders announced Friday.

**** Wyoming is lagging in the percentage of residents fully vaccinated for COVID-19. While 49.8% of U.S. adults over 18 are fully vaccinated, only 36.8% of Wyoming adults 18+ are fully vaccinated. Monday’s report from the Wyoming Department of Health showed 980 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, with 52 of those cases in Sweetwater County. The number of statewide hospitalizations was listed a 52, the highest number since last February. Sweetwater County showed just two hospitalizations.

Sports:

**** The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team will be hosting individual day camps from June 28-30. The Cowboy Basketball Camps are open to those 7 to 17 and will feature instruction from current Cowboy players and coaching staff. Registration and camp fee information can be found at cowboybasketballcamps.com.

