Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: May 26, 2021

Local News:

**** We will have another mostly sunny day with a slight chance of isolated showers this afternoon. Winds this afternoon and evening could gust to near 40 mph. The high today will be 68, with a low tonight of 36. Your local seven-day forecast here.

**** Boaters enjoying the long Memorial Day weekend at New Fork, Willow, and Half Moon lakes will notice new boat docks. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Pinedale Habitat & Access crew recently installed those new docks. A concrete extension will be added to the boat ramp at Half Moon Lake, which will require closing public access to the boat ramp on June 8.

**** The Rock Springs Police Department and the FBI are continuing to investigate the discovery of two pipe bombs after a traffic stop that occurred on in the 1000 block of Walnut Street back in February. In March, law enforcement found two additional pipe bombs associated with the investigation. The suspects, identified as Spencer Cottrell and Bryan Foster, both from Rock Springs, were arrested for felony possession, manufacture, and other associated charges. They also face federal charges.

**** Sweetwater County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment for April was listed at 6.8%, down from 7.0% in March. That number comes from the Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services. Sweetwater County’s rate is higher than the state’s April unemployment rate of 5.4%. More information here.

**** On Tuesday, the Wyoming Department of Health reported six new coronavirus-related deaths in the state. None were Sweetwater County residents. The deaths brought Wyoming total to 719 since the pandemic began. The WDH latest report showed Sweetwater County’s current active case count at 42, with 973 active cases in the state.

**** Congratulations to Green River High School’s Hayden Roberts and Lillian Munoz for earning All-State honors in 4A Track and Field teams. The award goes to athletes who finish in the top spots in an individual event or on a first-place relay team at the Wyoming 4A Track and Field Championships.

Sports:

**** Athlon Sports released its 2021 Preseason All-Mountain West Conference football teams on Tuesday. Ten Wyoming Cowboys were selected to their First through Fourth All-Mountain West Teams. Wyoming was led by three players who were named to the First Team. They are junior running back Xazavian Valladay (pictured above), junior center Keegan Cryder, and junior linebacker Chad Muma.

