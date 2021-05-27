Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: May 27, 2021

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** We will be sunny today with winds around 20 mph this afternoon and this evening. High today at 72 with a low tonight of 41. Your local seven-day forecast here.

**** At the direction of President Biden and Wyoming Governor Gordon, both the U.S. and state flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff until sunset on May 30 to honor the now nine dead for yesterday morning’s shooting in San Jose, California. The ninth victim passed away last night from injuries received in that shooting in which the gunman took his own life.

**** In Green River, the Monroe and East Teton Water Project continues toward completion. Today, East Teton Blvd. will be closed due to street paving. Motorists will be detoured onto Logan Street and Bridger Drive. Access to Stratton Meyers will only be from Bridger Drive. Veteran’s Park can only be accessed via East Teton Ave. but will not be open to through traffic from or to Monroe Ave.

**** Beginning June 1, outpatient medical laboratory testing at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will see some changes. The outpatient lab currently housed in the Foundation offices will no longer be open on weekends but will remain open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday – Friday. Outpatient lab services will be available on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sweetwater Walk-In Clinic at 3000 College Drive. Also, Memorial’s drive-thru COVID-19 swabbing station will be closed this Sunday and Monday for Memorial Day.

**** The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has confirmed the spotting of a grizzly bear just north of Viva Naughton Reservoir in Lincoln County. The sighting was via a video camera. This is the second consecutive spring grizzly bears have been sited in the southern Wyoming Range but the furthest south sighting since the 1970s.

**** If you are going to be taking to the road for the weekend, you will be paying a lot more for gas than last year’s Memorial Day weekend. According to AAA, motorists can expect to pay gas prices dating back to 2014. Last week’s national average price for a gallon of regular gas was $3.11 per gallon. A year ago, that price was less than $2 per gallon. AAA showed Wyoming’s average price of a gallon of regular gas as of Monday was 3.03 per gallon.

Sports:

