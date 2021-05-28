Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: May 28, 2021

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** Expect a sunny Friday with light winds increasing this afternoon this evening with gusts to near 30 mph. High today at 77 with a low tonight of 44. Here is your Memorial Day weekend and seven-day forecast.

**** Successful investor and onetime Republican candidate for governor of Wyoming Foster Friess passed away Thursday at the age of 81. Friess lost his bid to be governor of the Cowboy State in 2018, losing to current governor Mark Gordon in the Republican primary. This past March, it was reported that Friess was battling cancer that affects the bone marrow.

**** Both local American Legions are seeking volunteers to help place American flags on the gravesites of military members at the local cemeteries. Rock Springs Post 24 will be placing flags at the Municipal Cemetery beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday. Flags will also be placed at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens on Yellowstone Road. Green River’s Post 28 will place their flags on Sunday at noon at Riverside Cemetery.

**** The City of Green River has announced that the Splash Pad at Evers Park will open today for the summer season. The Splash Pad by the Family Recreation Center in Rock Springs will be open starting Saturday, tomorrow. There is no charge to the public for the usage of either Splash Pad.

**** Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon’s Office is saying that the governor will be announcing a new energy initiative next Wednesday, June 2. While the Governor’s Office gave few details, the press release did state, Gordon would be announcing “ an energy initiative impacting Wyoming’s economic future.” Wednesday’s announcement will take place at the State Capitol.

**** Law enforcement will be out in force over the long Memorial Day weekend enforcing Wyoming’s seatbelt laws. The Click or Ticket campaign started this past Monday and will continue through June 6.

Sports:

**** Congratulations to Rock Springs Lady Tigers softball players Kylie Walker and Ashley Anderson, as well as Green River’s Shelby Carson. The three were recently named to the 4A West All-Conference softball team.

Latest Obituaries:

Lawrence Cauthron – Details

JoAnn Lee Welch – Details

