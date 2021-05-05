Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: May 5, 2021

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** Sunny and breezy today with a high of 64. Those breezy conditions will continue tonight with a low 34. Thursday and Friday will be sunny and warm, with highs at 76. Unfortunately, the weekend will be much cooler. Check out the local seven-day forecast here.

**** On Tuesday night, the Rock Springs City Council approved a new cooperative agreement between the City, Green River, and Sweetwater County in regards to the Green River Basin. The agreement is called the Sweetwater County Water Users Coalition Committee. The committee will provide advice and consultation concerning water matters related to the Green River Basin within the boundaries of Sweetwater County. This committee replaces the current Communities Protecting the Green Committee.

**** The State of Wyoming has filed a motion for a preliminary injunction in its lawsuit against the Federal Government concerning the pausing of oil and gas leases on federal lands. In the filing, Wyoming asks the Federal District Court of Wyoming for an injunction that demands that quarterly oil and gas lease sales in Wyoming occur while the case is being considered. The Federal government has until June 1, 2021, to file a response brief.

**** The Rock Springs Family Recreation Center and Civic Center are now operating with summer hours. The Family Rec Center is open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and till 7 p.m. on Fridays. They’re also open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. The Civic Center is now open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 2 p.m. on Fridays but closed on the weekends.

**** Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney came under fire again from fellow Republican members of the House of Representatives. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy signaled he would no longer protect Cheney from those seeking her ouster her from a House GOP leadership position. Cheney is currently the number three ranking GOP leader in the house. Cheney was one of 10 Republicans to vote in favor of the impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

Sports:

**** In local high school softball from Tuesday, Rock Springs lost 10-0 at Casper Kelly Walsh. The Lady Tigers and Green River will meet on Thursday.

Latest Obituaries:

