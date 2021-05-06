Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: May 6, 2021

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** Sunny with light winds today and Friday. High around 78 both today and tomorrow. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 42. Much cooler Saturday and Sunday. Check out the local seven-day forecast here.

**** It could be a long fire season here in Wyoming and the western United States. Weather forecasters report that the western half of the state has an extreme fire risk this summer, with the eastern half of Wyoming also projected at higher-than-normal fire risk. The lack of moisture in recent months has set up more than 75% of the western US for a potential busy fire season.

**** Yesterday, seventeen soon to graduate Green River High School senior students took part in the University of Wyoming’s “UW Signing Day” festivities. The University’s Office of Admissions partnered with Wyoming 4-H to host the event in high schools across the state. More information and student name here.

**** The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office announced the dates for their upcoming Civilian Firearms Training classes. A total of seven classes have been scheduled between May 15 and September 11. All classes will take place on Saturdays, with a women’s-only class scheduled for June 5. Participants must be at least 21 years of age. For more details and registration fees and information, contact the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office or visit their Facebook page.

**** A sign of spring will occur tomorrow with the opening of the East Entrance to motorists at Yellowstone Park. According to park rangers, a significant snowpack still exists in the Sylvan Pass area, which may cause some temporary road closures as park rangers monitor avalanche conditions. Other entrances to Yellowstone are scheduled to open on May 14.

Sports:

**** In local high school softball today, Rock Springs will be at Green River for a 4 p.m. game.

**** In high school track and field, the Jeff Hereford Memorial meet will take place today in Mountain View with Farson-Eden, Green River, Lyman, and Mountain View competing.

**** Wyoming football spring practice will conclude Saturday with the Brown and Gold spring scrimmage game. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. Admission is free, and concessions will be available.

Latest Obituaries:

