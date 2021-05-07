Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: May 7, 2021

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** Enjoy sunny and near 80 temperatures today as the weekend will cool down. Sunny and breezy later today with a high of 79. Some isolated showers or thunderstorms are possible tonight, with a low of 37. Saturday and Mother’s Day Sunday, expect highs only in the mid50s. See the complete local seven-day forecast here.

Sponsor

**** The Natrona County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed yesterday in an incident involving the Casper Police Department. 42-year-old Casper resident Thomas Joseph was shot by a Casper police officer early Thursday morning during what initially started off as a traffic stop. According to Casper PD, the driver of the vehicle unexpectedly exited the vehicle while the passenger moved into the driver’s seat and attempted to flee the scene. While one of the officers contacted the driver, another officer, who was also in the vehicle, began to take action to stop the fleeing vehicle. Quoting from a Casper PD press release, “During the course of this event, the officer fired their weapon at the suspect driving the vehicle, and then safely stopped the vehicle along the side of the Interstate. That suspect was pronounced deceased at a local hospital.” No one else was injured in the incident. The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations is conducting an investigation.

**** Western Wyoming Community College will be holding their 2021 commencement ceremonies tomorrow at 7 p.m. in the school’s Rushmore Gymnasium. The in-person ceremony is a ticketed event with limited capacity with face coverings required. The commencement will also be live-streamed at WesternWyoming.edu/commencement.

**** The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Community Cleanup Free Shred Day will take place this Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Chamber office parking lot on Dewar Drive. Commerce Bank in Rock Springs will be having its annual free Community Shred Day on Wednesday, May 19.

**** Some travel relief for folks driving through the state was announced Thursday. Governor Gordon’s Office stated that WYDOT had been directed to reopen nine previously closed rest areas in the state for the 2021 tourist season. The nine had been closed for budget reasons. The reopened rest areas are scattered throughout Wyoming but not along the I-80 corridor.

Sponsor

Sports:

**** In local high school softball from Thursday, Rock Springs defeated Green River 18-3. In area soccer, Rock Springs travels to Casper Natrona while Green River is at Casper Kelly Walsh. Lyman will host Cody, and Powell is at Mountain View.

**** Wyoming football Brown and Gold spring game is tomorrow in Laramie. Fan admission is free, with kickoff scheduled for 2 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

Latest Obituaries:

Phillip Critton – Details

Road Conditions: Click for Wyoming Road Report