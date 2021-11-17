Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: November 17, 2021

**** We will be sunny and cool today with the high around 32. We should have light winds today and tonight with a low of 15. Thursday will be warmer at 43, and we could be near 50 by Friday. Weekend temperatures will be in the mid- 40s.

**** According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, yesterday’s official peak gust for Rock Springs was 44 mph around 9:30 a.m. Granger and Wamsutter had winds gusts of over 50 mph during the day. Yesterday’s wind champion was in Northeast Wyoming, where Story registered a gust of wind of 92 mph. Red Canyon near South Pass was a close second at 89 mph yesterday morning.

Sponsor

**** The Rock Springs City Council will be meeting today at 5 p.m. to discuss whether they should continue discussing a specific purpose tax or table it due to bad timing. On Nov. 2, Sweetwater County residents overwhelmingly voted down a proposed additional 1% general-purpose sales and use excise tax.

**** TerraPower announced yesterday they will be building its Natrium nuclear power plant in Kemmerer. The Jim Bridger Power Plant near Rock Springs was being considered for that project. According to TerraPower, the new project will employ around 2,000 workers during the construction phase and 250 once the plant is operational. A start construction date has not yet been announced.

**** At last night’s Rock Spring’s City Council meeting November 27 was proclaimed to be “Small Business Saturday” to encourage residents to shop at home during the holidays. The Green River City Council also made the same November 27 proclamation.

**** The Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies Pantry Truck will be in Rock Springs this Saturday for another food distribution. The event will get underway at 1 p.m. Saturday behind the Star Stadium Theater. Food will be distributed to anyone needing supplemental food assistance on a first-come-first-served basis until the truck is empty.

Sponsor

**** The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team improved to 2-0 on the years with an 85-45 home win over Arkansas-Pine Bluffs Sunday. The Pokes travel to Washington Thursday night. Broadcast time is 8:30 with tip-off at 9 p.m. on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com.

**** Wyoming Cowgirl basketball plays at Kansas City this Thursday. Broadcast time is 4:30 with tipoff at 5 p.m. on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com.

**** Wyoming Cowgirl basketball plays at Kansas City this Thursday. Broadcast time is 4:30 with tipoff at 5 p.m. on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com.