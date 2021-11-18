Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: November 18, 2021

November 18, 2021 — Here is a recap of this morning’s top local Wyo4News stories.

**** Mostly sunny with calm winds today and tonight. High today at 41 with a low tonight of 27. Friday will be partly sunny with light winds. High of 48. For the weekend, partly sunny to sunny skies with breezy conditions in the afternoons. Highs in the low 40s.

**** While winds in our area will be calm to light today, other areas of the state will still be windy. Along the eastern I-80 corridor, Wamsutter could have winds to near 30 mph today, with Rawlins experiencing wind gusts between 30 and 45 and The Elk Mountain Arlington with winds to 55 mph today and tonight. The forecast calls for winds in that area to peak to near 80 mph on Friday.

**** A reminder, the last signup day for the Rock Springs Fire Department Toys for Kids giveaway will be this coming Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 30 p.m. at the Food Bank of Sweetwater County. An online signup link will also be available next Tuesday on the RSFD Facebook page. Toys for those 12 and under will be disturbed on December 18. New toys or cash donations to purchase toys can be dropped at the RSFD Headquarters at 600 College Drive.

**** The Boy Scouts of America’s annual food drive takes place in Rock Springs and Green River this Saturday. All food collected will benefit the Sweetwater County Food Bank. Rock Springs residents are receiving a food bag with a note attached. If you receive a bag, simply leave the food by your front door by 9:00 a.m. this Saturday for pickup. In Green River, the Boy Scouts will be a Smith’s from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday for food drop-offs. Food donations can also be dropped off at the Food Bank of Sweetwater County locations in both cities.

**** The Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies Pantry Truck will be in Rock Springs this Saturday for another food distribution. The event will get underway at 1 p.m. Saturday behind the Star Stadium Theater. Food will be distributed to anyone needing supplemental food assistance on a first-come-first-served basis until the truck is empty.

**** Tonight, both UW basketball teams will be playing road games. The Cowgirls play at Kansas City. Broadcast time is 4:30 p.m. on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK. The Cowboys will be at Washington with the broadcast of that game beginning at 8:30 p.m. on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM.