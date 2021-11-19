Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: November 19, 2021

November 19, 2021 — Here is a recap of today’s top local Wyo4News stories.

**** We will be partly sunny today with a slight chance of isolated showers this afternoon and tonight. High today at 48 with an overnight low of 27. Saturday will be cooler, with a high of 38 and winds increasing during the afternoon. Sunday’s high will be 39 with sunny skies.

**** The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team scored a 77-72 overtime road win at Washington last night. The 3-0 Pokes closed regulation with a 7-0 run to send the game into overtime. The Cowboys will be at Grand Canyon next Monday night.

The Cowgirl basketball team was not as fortunate, falling to Kansas City 53-44 yesterday. McKinley Bradshaw led the Cowgirls with 19 points in the loss. The Cowgirls will host Chadron State Monday night.

**** The Wyoming High School winter sports season will start up on Monday. The first practice session can start for boys and girls basketball and wrestling. The boys swim season can start their practice session on Monday, November 29.

**** A reminder, the last signup day for the Rock Springs Fire Department Toys for Kids giveaway will be this coming Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 30 p.m. at the Food Bank of Sweetwater County. An online signup link will also be available next Tuesday on the RSFD Facebook page. Toys for those 12 and under will be disturbed on December 18. New toys or cash donations to purchase toys can be dropped at the RSFD Headquarters at 600 College Drive

**** The Boy Scouts of America’s annual food drive takes place in both Rock Springs and Green River this Saturday. All food collected will benefit the Sweetwater County Food Bank. Rock Springs residents are receiving a food bag with a note attached. If you receive a bag, simply leave the food by your front door by 9:00 a.m. this Saturday for pickup. In Green River, the Boy Scouts will be a Smith’s from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday for food drop-offs. Food donations can also be dropped off at the Food Bank of Sweetwater County locations in both cities.

**** The Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies Pantry Truck will be in Rock Springs this Saturday for another food distribution. The event will get underway at 1 p.m. Saturday behind the Star Stadium Theater. Food will be distributed to anyone needing supplemental food assistance on a first-come-first-served basis until the truck is empty.

**** Wyoming Cowboy football will be at Utah State this Saturday. Broadcast time at 2:30 p.m. with kickoff scheduled for 4 p.m. on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com.