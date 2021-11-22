Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: November 22, 2021

November 22, 2021 — Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News stories.

**** We will enjoy sunshine and light winds today with a high of 47. Tonight, clear with a low of 21. Tuesday will sunny and breezy with a high of 47. Wednesday will be sunny and cooler, with a high of 35. Thanksgiving will be mostly sunny and dry, with a high of 40.

Sponsor

**** Dr. Alexia Harrist of the Wyoming Department of Health encourages all those eligible for COVID booster shot to get them. Booster recommendations were for anyone 18 and old who have received their second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago and the Janssen vaccine at least two months ago. There is no cost for the booster shot.

**** The Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office is currently sitting on over $100 million in unclaimed property. Wyoming State Treasurer Curt Meier stated the States Unclaimed Property Division returned $7.4 million over the past fiscal year that ended June 30 and another $6.7 million in July. Currently, the State has more than 900,000 individual properties in its database, meaning the vast majority of owners will only get paid if they initiate a claim. To see if you’re owed something, check out the website statetreasurer.wyo.gov/unclaimed-property.

**** The Wyoming Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball teams will be playing today. The Cowgirls will host Chadron State at 6:30 p.m. Broadcast time is 6 p.m. on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK beginning at 6 p.m. Meanwhile, the Cowboys will play at Grand Canyon College in Arizona at 7 p.m. Broadcast time at 6:30 on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM.

Sponsor

**** The Wyoming High School winter sports season will start up on Monday. The first practice session can start for boys and girls basketball and wrestling. The boys swim season can start their practice session on Monday, November 29.

**** A reminder, the last signup day for the Rock Springs Fire Department Toys for Kids giveaway will be tomorrow, Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 2 30 p.m. at the Food Bank of Sweetwater County. An online signup link will also be available tomorrow on the RSFD Facebook page. Toys for those 12 and under will be disturbed on December 18. New toys or cash donations to purchase toys can be dropped at the RSFD Headquarters at 600 College Drive.