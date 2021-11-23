Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: November 23, 2021

November 23, 2021 — Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News local stories.

**** Mostly sunny Today with winds increasing this afternoon with gusts to near 30 mph at times. High Today at 48. Low tonight at 21. Wednesday will be sunny and cooler, with a high of 34. Thanksgiving Thursday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 40, with possibly 50 on Friday.

**** The Sweetwater Trails Alliance has selected a name Mustang Loop for the new bike trail behind Western Wyoming Community College’s residence halls. The name was submitted by local resident Keith Hay. While the trail path has been completed, donations are still needed for items such as signage, benches, picnic tables, and a possible parking lot. Contact Western for more information.

**** Today is the last sign-up day for the December 18 Rock Springs Fire Department Toys for Kids giveaway. Today’s sign-up will take place from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Food Bank of Sweetwater County at 900 Center Street. New toys or cash donations to purchase toys can be dropped at the RSFD Headquarters at 600 College Drive until December 13.

**** Recently, the Rock Springs Women’s Club donated $800 and several comfort bags to the Green River Police Department. The money will be used to help care for the Green River PD’s Buddy the Therapy Dog, while the comfort bags will be given to children who need assistance from police officers.

**** The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has announced a change for the cut-off date for their Super Tag raffle. The entry deadline for the annual drawing is now January 31. The Super Tag raffle was created by Governor Mead and the Wyoming Legislature in 2013. Licenses offered in the Super Tag have not changed and include bighorn sheep, moose, elk, mountain goat, wild bison, deer, antelope, mountain lion, gray wolf, and black bear. Learn more at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website.

**** The Wyoming Transportation Commission has awarded over $41 million in contracts for eight WYDOT construction projects. Here in Sweetwater County, Debernardi Construction Company of Rock Springs was awarded a $2.9 million bid for a project that includes grading, concrete slab replacement, bridge rehabilitation, temporary concrete barrier, and other work in various locations within the county. According to WYDOT, those projects will be funded with state dollars.

**** The Wyoming Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball both came away with wins last night. The Cowboys improved to 4-0 with their 68-61 road win over Grand Canyon. Meanwhile, the Cowgirls evened their season mark at 2-2 with a 71-48 home win over Chadron State. The Cowgirls will play Tulane Friday night in Denver while the Cowboys return to the Double-A on Friday night hosting Hastings College.