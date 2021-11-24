Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: November 24, 2021

November 24, 2021 — Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News local stories.

**** Sunny and cool today with light winds. High today at 36. Low tonight at 14. Thanksgiving day will be sunny with increasing winds to 30 mph during the day. Tomorrow’s high will be near 40. Friday will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 50. And we should stay around the 50-degree mark through the weekend.

**** Yesterday Governor Gordon announced an allocation of $27 million in federal funding intended to support the state’s overall economic vision as set forth by the Wyoming Business Council and support education attainment goals developed by the state. The American Rescue Plan funding will help cover the first year of the newly launched Wyoming Innovation Partnership (WIP) or WIP. The first phase of funding will be allocated to both the University of Wyoming and the community colleges for collaborative programs in energy, technology, tourism, and hospitality. The institutions will use this funding as “start-up” funds.

**** According to the Rock Springs and Green River Chambers of Commerce, businesses and individuals can still get involved in both city’s “Adopt a Tree” programs. There are 20 trees still available in Rock Springs with eight remaining in Green River. Contact each Chamber for adopting details.

**** As of yesterday’s report from the Wyoming Department of Health, the number of statewide COVID-related hospitalizations is at it lowest since August 19, 2021. Tuesday’s WDH report showed 124 hospitalizations in Wyoming with just one listed in Sweetwater County. COVID-related hospitalizations in the state have been trending downward since peaking at 249 patients on October 21.

**** The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will postpone its planned comprehensive review of UW President Ed Seidel until September of 2022 due to unusual conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Siedel’s three-year contract with UW started July 1, 2020, with a review originally scheduled to take place before the end of this year.

**** The Wyoming Cowboy football regular season will conclude this Saturday in Laramie. The 6-5 Pokes will host 5-7 Hawai’i at 1 p.m. Broadcast time is 11:30 a.m. on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com.

**** The Wyoming Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball teams will be both playing on Friday. The Cowgirls will play Tulane Friday at 1 p.m. at a tournament in Denver. Broadcast time is 12:30 p.m. on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK. The Cowboys will host Hastings College Friday at 7 p.m. That game will be heard on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 6:30 p.m.