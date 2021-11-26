Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: November 26, 2021

November 26, 2021 — Here is a recap of this morning’s top local Wyo4News stories.

**** We will be mostly sunny today with winds at 10 to 25 mph, turning calm tonight. High today 46. Low tonight at 24. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny, with tomorrow’s high at 46 and Sunday’s high at 51. Low 50’s again on Monday.

**** Today is Black Friday, with tomorrow being Small Business Saturday in Rock Springs and Green River. Besides merchant promotions, tomorrow, Downtown Rock Springs will be offering free horse-drawn carriage rides from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the old train depot on South Main Street, and Santa will also be visiting the Downtown Gazebo at D and Broadway from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

**** The most recent report by the U.S. Drought Monitor showed that while drought conditions cover 100% of Wyoming, extreme drought conditions have slightly improved. Those extreme drought conditions still exist in the extreme southern part of Sweetwater County along with parts of Johnson, Big Horn, Park, and Teton counties. The western and southern parts of Sweetwater County are shown to fall in the Serve Drought category.

**** A reminder that the Rock Springs Civic Center and Family Recreation Centers are both closed today. While the Green River Recreation Center is open today, the nursery will be closed.

**** The Wyoming Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball teams will be both playing on Friday. The Cowgirls will play Tulane Friday at 1 p.m. at a tournament in Denver. Broadcast time is 12:30 p.m. on WyoRadio’s 103.5 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com. The Cowboys will host Hastings College Friday at 7 p.m. That game will be heard on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 6:30 p.m.

**** The Wyoming Cowboy football regular season will conclude this Saturday in Laramie. The 6-5 Pokes will host 5-7 Hawai’i at 1 p.m. Broadcast time is 11:30 a.m. on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com.