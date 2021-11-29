Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: November 29, 2021

November 29, 2021 — Here is a recap of this morning’s top local Wyo4News stories.

**** We will continue with the warm late November weather today with those winds increasing to near 30 mph today. Today’s high will be 54. Those winds will decrease somewhat tonight, with a low of 27. Tuesday will be sunny and breezy, with a high of 48. We should be back into the low 50 on Wednesday and the remainder of the workweek.

Sponsor

**** The City of Rock Springs Bitter Creek Dog Park on West Center Street is going to be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, due to construction activities related to the Bitter Creek Restoration Project. The “Bark Park” is expected to be open for public use on its regular schedule on Wednesday.

**** The annual Lighted Christmas Parade will be taking place this Saturday evening in Rock Springs. The Chamber of Commerce parade will begin a 5:30 p.m. in Downtown Rock Springs. The Rock Springs Mayor Tree-Lighting ceremony will occur Saturday at 5 p.m. at the park at Grand and North Front Street. In Green River, Mayor Pete Rust will light the City’s Christmas tree on Friday at 5:30 at the Clock Tower Plaza.

**** The YWCA of Southwest Wyoming’s Festival of Trees viewing will continue in the lobby of Commerce Bank until this Thursday. On Thursday at 6 p.m., the trees, wreaths, and holiday baskets will be auctioned off. This year’s auction will be in person, but residents can also bid online now and during the live Thursday event! For the auction link, go to the YWCA of Sweetwater County Facebook page.

****

**** The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team will play at Cal State-Fullerton tonight. Wyoming is 5-0 on the season, while Cal State-Fullerton is 3-3. Broadcast time will be 7:30 p.m. with tip-off scheduled for 8 p.m. on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com.