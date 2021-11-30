Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: November 30, 2021

November 30, 2021 — Here is a recap of this morning’s top local Wyo4News stories.

**** Yesterday’s official high temperature of 55 degrees in Rock Springs was a record-setter for November 29. The old record high was 52 degrees back in 1980 and 1999. Lander, Riverton, and Casper also had record-high temperatures.

**** Today, we are expected to be a bitter cooler today’s high at 49. Winds could increase to near 30 mph this afternoon. Low tonight will be 31. Wednesday’s high will be around 50, with a possible high of 56 on Thursday.

**** The City of Rock Spring has announced a couple of closures due to construction activities related to the Bitter Creek Restoration Project. The South Side Belt Route will be closed between Blairtown Road and Dewar Dr. today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Local access to West Center St. will be available at the intersection of the South Side Belt Route and Blairtown Road. Also, the Bitter Creek Dog Park on West Center Street will be closed today. The “Bark Park” is expected to be open for public use on its regular schedule tomorrow.

**** The annual Lighted Christmas Parade will be taking place this Saturday evening in Rock Springs. The Chamber of Commerce parade will begin a 5:30 p.m. in Downtown Rock Springs. The Rock Springs Mayor Tree-Lighting ceremony will occur Saturday at 5 p.m. at the park at Grand and North Front Street. In Green River, Mayor Pete Rust will light the City’s Christmas tree on Friday at 5:30 at the Clock Tower Plaza.

**** The YWCA of Southwest Wyoming’s Festival of Trees viewing will continue in the lobby of Commerce Bank until this Thursday. On Thursday at 6 p.m., the trees, wreaths, and holiday baskets will be auctioned off. This year’s auction will be in person, but residents can also bid online now and during the live Thursday event! For the auction link, go to the YWCA of Sweetwater County Facebook page.

**** Members of Governor Gordon’s Cabinet will hold a public Virtual Town Hall to discuss American Rescue Plan, known as ARP, proposals currently under consideration. Back on November 19, Governor Gordon announced the appointed Strike Team was evaluating more than $3 billion in proposals. Many of those proposals will not qualify for the $1 billion of ARP funds but could qualify for other one-time funds or be funded through the new Infrastructure funding package.

The Virtual Town Hall will take place this Friday, December 4. You must register to view the meeting. We have furnished a link at Wyo4News.com.

**** The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team improved to 6-0 on the season with a 79-66 win at Cal State-Fullerton last night. For head coach Jeff Linder the win marked his 100th career victory. Hunter Maldonado led the Pokes in scoring with 21 points. The Cowboys will host Denver University on Thursday night.

**** The Wyoming Cowgirls swept this week’s Mountain West Women’s Basketball Players of the Week honors announced Monday. The Cowgirls McKinley Bradshaw was named the league’s Player of the Week, while Allyson Fertig was named the Freshman of the Week honoree. Bradshaw, a native of Lyman, averaged just over 16 points per game in Wyoming’s three games last week.