Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: September 13, 2021

September 13, 2021 — Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News local news stories.

**** University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel will provide updates on key issues and initiatives and outline future plans during his “State of the University” address this Wednesday in Laramie. The UW Board of Trustees will also receive updates on enrollment, COVID-19, academic program reviews, and budget reductions during their regular meeting this Wednesday-Friday.

**** Registration was started up for the Rock Springs Civic Center’s Little Squirts Basketball Camp. The camps are for children aged three to six, taking place from Oct. 11 to Nov. 8. The fee is $25 per child. Register at the Rock Springs Civic Center.

**** Election Judges are still needed in Sweetwater County for the upcoming November elections. To qualify, a resident must be a registered voter in Sweetwater County, attend an Election Judge training class, and be available to work on election day Nov. 2. Election Judges are compensated for their work and training. Contact the Sweetwater County Election Office for information or to sign up.

**** The Sweetwater County School Board District #1 Board of Education meeting will occur at 6 p.m. today. The in-person meeting will be held at the Central Administration Building with a live stream on the District’s YouTube channel. Written public comments to the board must be submitted by 4 p.m. today.

**** Congratulations to the Green River Lady Wolves golf team on winning the 3A West Conference Tournament on Saturday in Pinedale. They will move on to the state 3A tournament this week. Check boys and Rock Springs boys golf results at Wyo4News.com Sports.

**** The undefeated Wyoming Cowboys play Ball State this Saturday home. Broadcast time at 12:30 with the kickoff at 2 p.m. on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com.