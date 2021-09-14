Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: September 14, 2021

September 14, 2021 — Here is a recap of this morning’s top local Wyo4News stories.

**** The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Fire Weather Watch for our area from Wednesday morning through Wednesday night. The combination of Wednesday’s very low humidity with expected wind gusts to 35 mph will create hazardous fire conditions.

**** The audition for the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of The Emperor’s New Clothes will be held next Monday, Sept. 20th. There are roles for those District #1 students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Approximately 60 local students will be cast to appear in the show, which will have its public performance on Saturday, September 25th at Western’s theater. Registration forms are available at sweetwaterboces.com.

**** Wyoming’s total number of COVID-related hospitalization was listed at 217 by the Wyoming Department of Health late yesterday afternoon. That’s down from the 233 recent peaks, which occurred on September 8th. The Monday through Friday daily report listed Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County with eight COVID-related hospitalizations, down from the 19 reported during the Labor Day weekend. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center leads the state with 53 hospitalized COVID patients.

**** Yesterday, the Rock Springs Broadway Theater announced a busy schedule for its 2021/2022 season. After an abbreviated 2020/2021 season, this year’s schedule features one to two shows each month from November through March. Performances range from comedy, music, dinosaurs to Shakespeare. A complete listing and dates of all the shows can be found at Wyo4News.com.

**** Saturday will mark the season’s final event for the Sweetwater 4D Barrel Racing Series at the Sweetwater Events Complex Arena. All ages are welcome to compete with different age categories offered, plus a pole bending event will follow the barrel racing. You can find pre-registration information at Wyo4News.com.

**** Registration was started up for the Rock Springs Civic Center’s Little Squirts Basketball Camp. The camps are for children aged three to six, taking place from Oct. 11 to Nov. 8. The fee is $25 per child. Register at the Rock Springs Civic Center.

**** Election Judges are still needed in Sweetwater County for the upcoming November elections. To qualify, a resident must be a registered voter in Sweetwater County, attend an Election Judge training class, and be available to work on election day Nov. 2. Election Judges are compensated for their work and training. Contact the Sweetwater County Election Office for information or to sign up.

*** University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel will provide updates on key issues and initiatives and outline future plans during his “State of the University” address this Wednesday in Laramie. The UW Board of Trustees will also receive updates on enrollment, COVID-19, academic program reviews, and budget reductions during their regular meeting this Wednesday-Friday.