Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: September 16, 2021

September 16, 2021 — Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News stories.

**** The National Weather Service in Riverton has extended the Red Flag Warning for fire danger through tonight at 8 p.m.

**** The Wyoming Department of Health announced yesterday the detection of a rare but serious case of pneumonic plague in a northern Fremont County resident. This disease can be transmitted to humans from sick animals or by fleas coming from infected animals. The infected person had contact with sick pet cats. This human plague case is the seventh thought to be acquired in Wyoming since 1978.

Sponsor

**** Wyoming State Auditor Kristi Racines and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow and five other women compete in the 2021 Wyoming One Shot Antelope Hunt going on now through the 18th in the Lander area. This marks the first time in the event’s history, since 1939, that women will participate as hunters.

The purpose of the event is to promote the ideals of good sportsmanship and game conservation. Hunters shoot individually and compete on teams of three, each having just a single bullet to bring down an antelope.

**** The KD Foundation Color Rush will take place this Saturday morning in Downtown Rock Springs. The event raises money to support Sweetwater County juvenile diabetics by providing hardship grants to assist families of Type 1 Diabetes. The Color Rush will begin at 11 a.m. and with participants enjoying a BBQ afterward. Registration information is available at Wyo4News.com.

**** The audition for the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of The Emperor’s New Clothes will be held next Monday, Sept. 20th. There are roles for those District #1 students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Approximately 60 local students will be cast to appear in the show, which will have its public performance on Saturday, September 25th at Western’s theater. Registration forms are available at sweetwaterboces.com.

Sponsor

**** Saturday will mark the season’s final event for the Sweetwater 4D Barrel Racing Series at the Sweetwater Events Complex Arena. All ages are welcome to compete with different age categories offered, plus a pole bending event will follow the barrel racing. You can find pre-registration information at Wyo4News.com.

**** Registration was started up for the Rock Springs Civic Center’s Little Squirts Basketball Camp. The camps are for children aged three to six, taking place from Oct. 11 to Nov. 8. The fee is $25 per child. Register at the Rock Springs Civic Center.