Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: September 17, 2021

September 17, 2021 — Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News local news stories.

**** The Red Flag Warning for fire danger remains in effect for the area until 8 p.m. due to possible wind gusts to near 30 mph, low humidity, and warm temperatures.

**** Last night, in a ParentSquare post by Sweetwater County School District #1, Superintendent Kelly McGovern reported 45 new positive COVID cases this past school week throughout the district, a decrease from the week before. The post also stated District #1 will be having a COVID vacation clinic at one of their schools, with a date to be announced later.

Sponsor

**** Thursday morning a 19-year-old Rhode Island woman suffered significant thermal burns to parts of her body at Old Faithful. Park officials did not release details of the incident, which is still under investigation. The woman was taken to the West Yellowstone and then flown to the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

**** The KD Foundation Color Rush will take place this Saturday morning in Downtown Rock Springs. The event raises money to support Sweetwater County juvenile diabetics by providing hardship grants to assist families of Type 1 Diabetes. The Color Rush will begin at 11 a.m. and with participants enjoying a BBQ afterward. Registration information is available at Wyo4News.com.

**** In area Friday football today, in a battle of numbers one and two, 4A top-rated Rock Springs travels to number 2 Sheridan this evening. Green River will have their home opener tonight, hosting Worland at 6 p.m. In 2A, Mountain View will be at Cokeville and Lyman is at Lovell. Farson-Eden will play their 6-Man contest at Encampment Saturday afternoon.

**** The High School State Golf Tournaments begins play today. Rock Springs will compete in the 4A tournament in Jackson with Green River playing in the 3A tournament in Lander. Both tournaments will continue on Saturday.

**** The South Regional High School Tennis Tournaments will startup today. Both Green River and Rock Springs will play in Cheyenne today and Saturday. Other area sports schedules can be found at Wyo4News.com.

Sponsor

**** The audition for the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of The Emperor’s New Clothes will be held next Monday, Sept. 20th. There are roles for those District #1 students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Approximately 60 local students will be cast to appear in the show, which will have its public performance on Saturday, September 25th at Western’s theater. Registration forms are available at sweetwaterboces.com.

**** The undefeated Wyoming Cowboys play Ball State this Saturday at home. Broadcast time at 12:30 with the kickoff at 2 p.m. on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com.