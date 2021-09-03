Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: September 3, 2021

﻿

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories

Local News:

**** Wyoming’s number of COVID-related hospitalizations continues to climb. Yesterday’s Wyoming Department of Health daily report showed 203 COVID patients, that’s the highest total since December 10, 2020. The WDH report showed Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County with 10 of those patients.

**** The Wyoming Highway Patrol and other local law enforcement agencies will be combining forces this long Labor Day weekend insuring the safest highway driving conditions. Officers will be taking immediate action on distracted or impaired drivers and enforcing the state’s seat belt requirements.

**** The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will be holding another abandon or court-forfeited vehicle auction next Tuesday at the Sheriff’s Office in Rock Springs. The public viewing is a 9:30 a.m. Tuesday with the auction to follow at 10. A link to the vehicle photos can be found at Wyo4News.com.

**** The Rock Springs and Green River Splash pads will close for the season this coming Tuesday, September 7. Also remember, the Family Rec. Center gymnasium is closed for the month of September for maintenance but the pool remains open.

**** In local area high school football today, the 4A third rated Rock Springs Tigers will be at top-rated Thunder Basin in Gillette. Green River will open their season at Lander, Mountain View will host Evanston and Farson-Eden travels to Guernsey-Sunrise. Lots of other high area sports happening today. We have the schedule for you at Wyo4News.com.

**** Yesterday in cross country, the Green River girls finished second and the boys fourth at the Lander Invitational.

Latest Obituaries:

