Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: September 7, 2021

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories

Local News:

**** Park rangers responded Saturday, September 4, to a report from a climber ascending Teewinot Mountain of a deceased male at the base of the Black Chimney climbing route. The deceased climber has been identified as 42-year-old Hitoshi Onoe, a Japanese national who worked in San Jose, California. More information here.

**** Saturday marks the 20 Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on America. Locally, The City of Rock Springs Fire Department is inviting community members and first responders to attend a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The event will be held at the main entrance circle of Western Wyoming Community College. Free food and beverages will be available along with emergency vehicle displays. A 9-11 Memorial Walk will be taking place on Grant Street in Rock Springs from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Also, during this Saturday’s ARTember event in Bunning Park, a flag presentation by the American Legion Post 24 will take place at 2 p.m. In addition, a tree will also be planted in Bunning Park.

**** The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Patriot Golf Tournament is coming up this Friday at White Mountain Golf Course. The four-man scramble tournament will get underway at 9 a.m. with registration at 8 a.m. You can also sign up now by calling the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.

**** The Wyoming Cowboy football team is on the road Saturday at Northern Illinois. The Cowboys and Huskies will play early with the kickoff scheduled for 11:30 Saturday morning. Broadcast time at 10 a.m. on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com. Both teams enter the game 1-0 for the early season.