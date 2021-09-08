Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: September 8, 2021

﻿

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories

**** Rock Springs Fire Chief Jim Wamsley reported yesterday, the applications for local government assistance and individual assistance funds for damages caused by the July flooding in Rock Springs have both been denied by FEMA. On August 3, the Rock Springs City Council signed a formal “Declaration of Disaster and State of Emergency in Rock Springs” to apply for emergency request help for the community through FEMA programs. A letter from Lynn Budd of Wyoming Homeland Security states, the damage was not severe enough to qualify for assistance through FEMA’s programs. You can read more here.

**** It was a busy Labor Day weekend for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Yesterday, the hospital reported a number of COVID patients were admitted over the holiday weekend, peaking at 19 by Sunday morning. According to a late Tuesday afternoon press release, 73% of all patients in the hospital were COVID-related, with 90% being unvaccinated. The hospital reported 16 COVID-related patients as of Tuesday morning. Read more here.

**** Yesterday, the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency announced the maintenance crew at Sweetwater Events Complex as their Volunteers of the Month for August. The Events Complex maintenance crew tackled the job of hauling bleachers from the Events Complex to North Front Street for the August 26 Tiger Town Bash event.

**** Registration for Junior Jazz Basketball starts up today in Green River. The program features two divisions for boys and girls in the third through sixth grades. Registration is taking place at the Green River Recreation Center.

**** Tonight is the last scheduled Green River Farmer’s Market. The Farmer’s Market will run from 4 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot at Uinta and Roosevelt. Tomorrow, the last schedule, Rock Springs Main Street Market, will take place on South Main Street from 4 to 7 p.m.