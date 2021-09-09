Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: September 9, 2021

September 9, 2021 — Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News stories.

**** Near or record high temperatures possible today with a high of 89, the record high for the date in Rock Springs is 86 in 1974. The record high for the entire month of September is 91 in 2006. Friday’s expected high of 85 would tie the record high for September 10 that was set back in 1959. We expect to cool back down to the more season mid-70s on Saturday and Sunday, with a chance of showers Saturday afternoon.

**** Governor Gordon is taking steps to address staffing challenges at Wyoming healthcare facilities in light of the current surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Gordon has allocated $20 million in aid to help hospitals will employee shortages, provide hazard pay, and strengthen recruitment efforts. An additional $10 million will be available to privately-owned Wyoming hospitals and long-term care facilities for traveling medical staff through a contract with the Wyoming Hospital Association.

The latest number of statewide hospitalizations reported by the Wyoming Department of Health is 230 as of Tuesday afternoon, with 16 reported at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

**** The Libertarian Party of Wyoming and Compassionate Options Wyoming announced they would be holding a Medical Cannabis Initiative Kickoff in Green River this Friday and Saturday. The groups will also hold rallies in six other locations in the state on either Friday or Saturday. According to a press release from the Wyoming Libertarian Party, the kickoff events will officially launch the signature-gathering efforts for the Medical Cannabis and Cannabis Reform initiative they hope to get on the ballot for either 2022 or 2024. The Green River event, which is open to the public, is scheduled to occur at Flaming Gorge Harley-Davidson in Green River between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

**** The Green River Recreation Center posted a notice on Facebook that some of the swimming pool activities have been put on temporary hold due to staffing shortages. This includes pool volleyball and hand float activities. At this point, pool hours at the Green River Rec. Center have not changed.

Area Sports

**** The Rock Springs Tigers football team is the state’s new number-one-rated 4A team in the latest WyoPreps polls. Last Friday, the Tigers defeated previously top-rated Thunder Basin to jump from number three to number one. Lyman is number two in this week’s 2A poll, with Mountain View number three. Farson-Eden is number three in the 6-Man poll.

**** In area high school sports today: Rock Springs and Green River will meet in volleyball in Green River, and the Tiger golf teams will travel to Evanston.