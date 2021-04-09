Wyo4News Mid-Day Report: April 9, 2021

Advertisement

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Sponsor

Local News:

**** Sunny and breezy today with winds at 15 to 25 mph today, calming to 10 to 20 mph tonight. High today – 52. Low tonight – 26. Saturday will be sunny and warmer, with stronger afternoon winds to 35 mph. High 63. On Sunday, we will be much cooler, with a high only of 45. The local seven-day forecast here.

**** Sweetwater County School District No. 1 has announced there will not be any reduction in their workforce for the 2021-2022 school year. In a special meeting Thursday afternoon of the Board of Trustees, District #1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern stated, “At this time, we are not recommending a reduction in force to the board of education for next year, and that is really great news.”

A bill in the Wyoming State Legislature that would have established a funding guide for K -12 schools has yet to pass. Board of Trustees Chairman Carol Jelaco said that the District’s decision is “really, really good news” for the short term. However, she is concerned with the “inaction” of state legislatures and said that it pushes issues down the road.

Advertisement

**** The Green River Chamber announced their annual 2021 awards Thursday. The Red White Buffalo won the Outstanding Business Award, Tom Murphy received the Green River Chamber Volunteer of the Year Award, and Julian and Patty Sorenson were named the recipients of the Distinguished Citizen Award. More information and photos here.

**** This week, the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office became the first Law Enforcement agency in Wyoming to join Neighbors, an app that enables users to share and discuss crime and safety issues specific to their neighborhood. It also integrates with any RING device allowing users to share surveillance video and pictures with the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office. More information here.

**** The Green River High School cheer team will be a fundraising dinner on Saturday at the Bunning Hall Freight Station in Rock Springs. Funds raised at the dinner will help with the cost of sending the Wolves cheer squad to Orlando, Florida, to compete in the Universal Cheerleaders Association High School National Championships, April 22 – 26. Meal and ticket information can be found here.

Advertisement

**** Governor Mark Gordon has signed legislation that his office says will prohibit financial institutions and payment processors from discriminating against firearms businesses. This is in response to President Biden’s statement that gun violence is an “epidemic and international embarrassment.” In a news release from Gordon’s office, the governor stated, “Wyoming is, has always been, and will continue to be a state where Second Amendment rights are recognized and protected. I oppose any orders or actions imposed from the federal level that infringe on this fundamental right.”

Earlier this week, Gordon also signed off on Senate File 155, which Gordon said would ensure the government cannot impose improper restrictions on Wyoming citizens’ access to firearms.

Sports:

**** Yesterday in area soccer, the Mountain View girls defeated Evanston 4 -1 while Evanston defeated Mountain View 4-0 in the boys match. In area soccer today, the Green River boys and girls teams will be at Lyman.

Advertisement

**** In area high school softball today, Green River will be at Cody, and Rock Springs travels to Worland.

Latest Obituaries:

None

Road Conditions: Click for Wyoming Road Report