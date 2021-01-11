Wyo4News Mid-Day Report: January 11, 2021

Advertisement

Local News:

**** Saturday nights “Music for Vets” event in Green River was another success. According to a Facebook post by one of the performers, Ron Keel, over $30,000 was raised through ticket sales and raffles. The money raised will assist area veterans.

**** Today is “Wear Blue Day” across the nation to raise awareness of human trafficking. The public is invited to take photos of themselves, friends, and family while wearing blue and share them on social media platforms with the #WearBlueDay hashtag. To learn more about efforts to fight human trafficking locally, check out the Sweetwater Against Trafficking Facebook page.

**** Just five new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday in Sweetwater County by the Wyoming Department of Health. The statewide total of new cases was 88, with Uinta County’s 15 being the state’s highest total. The county’s active case count dropped to near 100. More information here.

**** According to the WDH COVID-19 vaccine distribution schedule, Sweetwater County is scheduled to get another 300 dozes of the vaccine this week, with another 300 dozes next week. In all, around 7,400 doses were scheduled to be delivered statewide this week, with another 7,400 next week. The vaccine doses are a combination of those provided by Pfizer and Moderna.

**** A joint meeting of all city councils in Sweetwater County will be taking place at the Rock Springs City Hall on Wednesday. The purpose of the meeting will be to identify, discuss, and deliberate on public business mutually relevant to all city governments in Sweetwater County. This includes Rock Springs, Green River, Bairoil, Granger, Superior, and Wamsutter. The meeting will be available to the public through video conferencing and on Sweetwater County’s YouTube channel.

Sports:

**** Wyoming Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball teams will be back in Mountain West Conference play tonight. Both the Cowboys and Cowgirls will take on Boise State in the opening game of a two-game series. The Cowboys will be at home with the Cowgirls on the road. The Cowgirls broadcast will begin at 1:30 on with tip-off at 2 on WyoRadio’s 1360-AM/103.5-FM and streamed at 1360KRKK. The Cowboys will play this evening with their broadcast beginning at 6:30 on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99 KSIT.com.

Latest Obituaries:

Road Conditions:

