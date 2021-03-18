Wyo4News Mid-Day Report: March 18, 2021

Advertisement

Local News:

**** We will be mostly sunny today with light winds. High today near 50, Low tonight 28. Friday will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Spring arrives Saturday morning with a 50 percent chance of morning snow showers, changing to rain in the afternoon. Saturday’s high 47. Sunday will be sunny but cooler with a high of 41. The local seven-day forecast here.

**** Yesterday, the Ray Lovato Recycling Center gave notice to customers that they will be phasing out their commercial cardboard pickup service over the next couple of weeks. While the commercial pickup service will be stopping, the current cardboard drop-off service at the Ray Lovato Recycling location will continue to operate. The Recycling Center Board of Directors recently evaluated their services and found the commercial cardboard program was not cost-effective. Wyoming Waste Services is now offering a commercial cardboard pickup service in Rock Springs. More information here.

**** The Petroleum Association of Wyoming, known as PAW, has joined Western Energy Alliance‘s lawsuit challenging President Biden’s Executive Order, which banned new oil and natural gas leasing on public lands.

Pete Obermuellerhttps://www.westernenergyalliance.org/ president of PAW, stated, “We join this lawsuit to show that the president’s leasing ban has resulted in real harm to Wyoming, and those consequences will continue if this ill-advised EO is not overturned.” More information here.

**** Sweetwater County saw an increase in new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. The Wyoming Department of Health daily report showing 15 new cases in the county yesterday. That is up from three on Wednesday and five over this past weekend. The county’s active case count is listed at 44, with two listed hospitalizations. More information here.

**** The Rock Springs Police Department is still seeking the public’s help in the identity of three juvenile male suspects in the vandalism of Lincoln School in Rock Springs. The vandalism, which included breaking a window, the lighting of several small fires, then extinguishing them, and spray painting several areas, occurred last Saturday afternoon. Pictures have been posted of the individuals at Wyo4News.com and the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page.

**** If you haven’t filed your tax return yet, there is good news. Yesterday, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service announced the federal income tax filing deadline had been extended from April 15 to May 17 for the 2020 tax year. IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a prepared statement that the agency wants to continue to help taxpayers get through the unusual circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports:

**** A record-tying seven Wyoming Cowboy wrestlers will begin competition this morning at the NCAA College Wrestling Championships in St. Louis. That tournament will run through Saturday. Cowboy first-round matches can be found at Wyo4News.com.

Latest Obituaries:

Rev. Robert Joseph Cordova – Details

Road Conditions: Click for Wyoming Road Report