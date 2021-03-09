Wyo4News Mid-Day Report: March 9, 2021

Advertisement

Local News:

**** Yesterday’s official high temperature of 57 degrees in Rock Springs was just one degree short of the record set back in 1948. Riverton’s 64 and Big Piney’s 54 degrees high temperatures were record highs for the date. Many other Wyoming locations had record highs as well.

That will change as we will be much cooler today and the rest of the week. Today’s high will be 42, with a 40 percent chance of snow in the mid-afternoon increasing to 70 percent tonight. Maybe a half-inch of accumulation this afternoon with one to two inches tonight. Tonight’s low will be 24. We could see another inch of accumulation Wednesday, with the high at 36. Local seven-day forecast here.

**** Monday, Governor Mark Gordon announced Wyoming would remove its statewide mask requirement and allow bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms to resume normal operations beginning Tuesday, March 16. Wyoming has seen a declining number of active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and has seen significant success rolling out the vaccine. The face-covering protocol though, will remain in place in the state’s K-12 public schools as a safety measure.

**** Yesterday, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Sweetwater County with 24 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, with 110 in the state over that same period. The state’s active case count was listed at 985, with 66 of those active cases in Sweetwater County. More information here.

**** The Sweetwater County Fair is moving ahead with plans for the 2021 “Big Show” County Fair. This year’s announced fair dates are July 31 – August 7. Yesterday the Sweetwater Events Complex said that concert announcements could begin later this month. Last year’s fair events were limited to 4-H exhibits and events. More information here.

**** The Sweetwater County Library in Green River is featuring the artwork of 14 Green River High School students this month. There is no cost to view the exhibit, which is open during the library’s normal hours.

Sports:

**** The Wyoming Cowgirls have made it to the Mountain West Conference Tournament semi-finals after last night’s 72-56 win over No. 2 seed UNLV. In the win, the seventh-seeded Cowgirls hit a tournament record-high 15 three-point field goals. Wyoming will play Boise State tonight. The No. 6 Broncos are coming off a 78-65 win over No. 3 seeded CSU. Tonight’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 8 p.m. with tip-off scheduled for 8:30. More information here.

**** Congratulations to Wyoming Cowboy basketball’s Marcus Williams. Yesterday Williams was named the Mountain West “Freshman of the Year.” He is only the fourth Cowboy to win that honor. Williams was also named to the All-Mountain West Third Team. Wyoming will open play in the Mountain West Conference Tournament tomorrow at noon against San Jose State.

Road Conditions: Click for Wyoming Road Report