Wyo4News Mid-Day Report: September 15, 2021

September 15, 2021— Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News stories.

**** The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag Warning for our area through tonight. The combination of Wednesday’s very low humidity and expected wind gusts to 35 mph will create hazardous fire conditions.

**** August visitations at Yellowstone National Park set an all-time record. Park Officials stated that Yellowstone had 921,844 visitors last month, making it the busiest August on record. The year-to-date visitation numbers are also on a record pace, with nearly 3.6 million visitations this year.

**** Wyoming state Representative Chuck Gray has announced he is stopping his campaign to unseat current U.S. Representative Liz Cheney. The Republican Casper resident announced his intentions in March but is dropping out in order to “unite to defeat Liz Cheney.” At last count, ten other candidates were seeking Cheney’s house seat.

**** The Rock Springs Civic Center’s Movin’ with the Munchkins program will start up today and take place every Wednesday from 11:30 to 12:15. The Civic Center’s Munchkins BOUNCE! will begin this Friday at the same times. Both programs are for toddlers to 4-year-olds. Cost is $1 or membership.

**** The Rock Springs Police Department has seen a recent spike in auto thefts and burglaries. According to a Facebook post from Tuesday afternoon, there have been three stolen vehicles reported since Monday. The common theme in these auto thefts is vehicles are being left unlocked and keys left in the vehicles. The RSPD urges resident to keep their vehicles locked with unattended.

**** The audition for the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of The Emperor’s New Clothes will be held next Monday, Sept. 20th. There are roles for those District #1 students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Approximately 60 local students will be cast to appear in the show which will have its public performance on Saturday, September 25th at Western’s theater. Registration forms are available at sweetwaterboces.com.

**** Saturday will mark the season’s final event for the Sweetwater 4D Barrel Racing Series at the Sweetwater Events Complex Arena. All ages are welcome to compete with different age categories offered, plus a pole bending event will follow the barrel racing. You can find pre-registration information at Wyo4News.com.

**** Registration was started up for the Rock Springs Civic Center’s Little Squirts Basketball Camp. The camps are for children aged three to six and will take place from Oct. 11 to Nov. 8. The fee is $25 per child. Register at the Rock Springs Civic Center.

*** University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel will provide updates on key issues and initiatives and outline future plans during his “State of the University” address this morning in Laramie. The UW Board of Trustees will also receive updates on enrollment, COVID-19, academic program reviews and budget reductions during their regular meeting happening today through Friday.