Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Report: August 14, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 14, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website showed 27 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state on Thursday, bring the total case count to 2,627. Statewide recoveries grew by another 23 to now total 2,187, leaving 440 active cases of the virus in the state. Probable cases rose by six to 492.

The state recorded it’s 30 COVID-19 related death Thursday, a Big Horn County man. The older man had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19 and had been hospitalized in another state. (See story here)

In Sweetwater County, just one new case was recorded Thursday, bringing the county’s total case count to 251. Campbell County had the state’s most new cases Thursday, with six followed by Washakie County with four.

Here is a breakdown of each of Wyoming’s total case count with probable cases in parentheses: Albany: 82 (8), Big Horn: 33 (4), Campbell: 113 (26), Carbon: 82 (23)

Converse: 22 (10), Crook: 10, Fremont: 441 (59), Goshen: 31 (5), Hot Springs: 20 (3), Johnson: 20 (5), Laramie: 365 (144), Lincoln: 75 (26), Natrona: 203 (37), Niobrara: 1 (1), Park: 127 (12), Platte: 5 (1), Sheridan: 55 (19), Sublette: 32 (8)

Sweetwater: 251 (16), Teton: 342 (33), Uinta: 232 (46), Washakie: 80 (6), and

Weston: 5

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County announced Thursday they had been awarded nearly $4.5 million in Coronavirus Relief Grants. This grant funding is in addition to the $1.2 million in grant funding Sweetwater Memorial received from the State Land and Investment Board (SLIB) last month. That grant money was earmarked to buy a mobile lab, UV robots, and laboratory equipment. All Coronavirus Relief Grant funding must be expended by year’s end. (See the complete story here)