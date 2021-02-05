Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Report: February 5, 2021

Advertisement

February 5, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Thursday, February 4, 2021:

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County in the last 24 hours: 14

Number of new cases of COVID-19 since in Wyoming in the last 24 Hour: 244

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 61

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,420

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 55 (8), Fremont 74 (11), Sublette 10 (1), Lincoln 35 (7), and Uinta 50 (4).

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 44,848

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 43,428

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 48

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 1

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,454, Big Horn: 836, Campbell: 4,176, Carbon: 1,169, Converse: 529, Crook: 382, Fremont: 3,874, Goshen: 1,036, Hot Springs: 267, Johnson: 410, Laramie: 6,864, Lincoln: 1,001, Natrona: 5,735, Niobrara: 63, Park: 2,401, Platte: 366, Sheridan: 2,348, Sublette: 534, Sweetwater: 3,393, Teton: 3,126, Uinta: 1,670, Washakie: 690, and Weston: 524.