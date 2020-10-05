Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Report: October 5, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

(October 5, 2020) — Another 131 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) Sunday. In all, 19 counties reported at least one new case with Albany County’s 28 topping the county list. Natrona County was next with 18 new cases. Teton county (14) and Campbell County (12) also recorded double figures in new case totals.

Sweetwater County had just two new COVID-19 cases recorded on Sunday. The county’s active case count was listed at 26. Statewide, Sunday’s active case count was 1,168, 5,446 total cases compared to 4,378 recoveries.

Albany County leads the state in the number of active cases as of Sunday’s WDH report with 236. The top five was rounded out with Natrona (146), Laramie (98), Campbell (98), and Fremont (96).

On Saturday, Sweetwater School District Number One confirmed three positive COVID-19 cases in the District. One staff member at Overland Elementary, one student at Black Butte High School, and one student at Northpark Elementary. A total of six staff members and 10 students from various schools in District #1 were in quarantine as of Saturday.

Total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 597, Big Horn: 65, Campbell: 342, Carbon: 207, Converse: 110, Crook: 42, Fremont: 702, Goshen: 99, Hot Springs: 33, Johnson: 31, Laramie: 587, Lincoln: 193, Natrona: 564, Niobrara: 2, Park: 246, Platte: 33, Sheridan: 246, Sublette: 93, Sweetwater: 340, Teton: 583, Uinta: 290, Washakie: 110, and Weston: 31.